Community

NELL set to host artist Carole Euerle May 31

IMG_3330.jpeg
Carole Euerle
Caontributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:19 PM

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning is set to host artist Carole Euerle at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Bagley Public Library, 79 Spencer, Clearwater Ave.

"Carole is a watercolorist and mixed media artist who started her artist’s journey in 2002 after taking a community arts class, she immediately fell in love with watercolor," a release said. "In the past 10 years Carole has taught many watercolor and mixed media classes, along the way has met many talented people and learned from her students as well."

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.

Light refreshments will be served. The location is handicap accessible.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
