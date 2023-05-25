NELL set to host artist Carole Euerle May 31

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning is set to host artist Carole Euerle at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Bagley Public Library, 79 Spencer, Clearwater Ave.

"Carole is a watercolorist and mixed media artist who started her artist’s journey in 2002 after taking a community arts class, she immediately fell in love with watercolor," a release said. "In the past 10 years Carole has taught many watercolor and mixed media classes, along the way has met many talented people and learned from her students as well."

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.

Light refreshments will be served. The location is handicap accessible.