Nary Jumble Mart starts up June 3

BEMIDJI — The Nary Jumble Mart starts up for the summer on June 3 at Helga Town Hall, 25895 County 9.

Events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, June 3, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.

There will be a flea market and rummage sale featuring, vendors, artists, crafters and garden goods along with vintage and collectible items, food and more, a release said.

All proceeds from vendor rentals go toward Nary events.

For more information, contact thenaryjumblemart26@yahoo.com or find the Nary Jumble Mart on Facebook.