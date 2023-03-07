99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Music and Movement spring block kicks off March 17 at Headwaters

Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the spring block of its Music and Movement from 4 to 4:45 p.m. each Friday, March 17-May 19, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

IMG_2728.jpg
Participants in Headwaters' Music and Movement class play a musical game during the winter block of the program.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 07, 2023 03:54 PM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the spring block of its Music and Movement from 4 to 4:45 p.m. each Friday, March 17-May 19, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

There will be no classes on April 7 or 28, or May 12. The eight-session class is for children ages 5-8 and will be led by Suzuki-trained and long-time music teacher Julia Anderson, exploring music through songs and movement while introducing students to a variety of instruments.

"An exploratory group class, Music and Movement offers a positive and encouraging environment to explore the basic building blocks of music such as pitch, rhythm and tempo through group songs, dance and games," a release said.

Students can expect to explore the recorder and then the violin and ukulele, respectively. There is a one-time fee for an instrument kit containing a shaker egg, kazoo and recorder which students can bring home after they are through.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost to attend is $150 for each participant with an additional, one-time, $10 charge for the instrument kit. Headwaters offers financial assistance options for all of its youth programming to ensure accessibility for all. Space for the program is limited, and advance registration is required.

For more information and to register, contact (218) 444-5606 or visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to host goodbye celebration for Jenny Long
March 06, 2023 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Watermark Art Center
Community
Watermark Art Center offering Art to Go Kits March 10-11
March 06, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
031922.N.BP.PARADE - 5.jpg
Community
World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade set for March 17 in downtown Bemidji
March 06, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report