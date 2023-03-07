Music and Movement spring block kicks off March 17 at Headwaters

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the spring block of its Music and Movement from 4 to 4:45 p.m. each Friday, March 17-May 19, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

There will be no classes on April 7 or 28, or May 12. The eight-session class is for children ages 5-8 and will be led by Suzuki-trained and long-time music teacher Julia Anderson, exploring music through songs and movement while introducing students to a variety of instruments.

"An exploratory group class, Music and Movement offers a positive and encouraging environment to explore the basic building blocks of music such as pitch, rhythm and tempo through group songs, dance and games," a release said.

Students can expect to explore the recorder and then the violin and ukulele, respectively. There is a one-time fee for an instrument kit containing a shaker egg, kazoo and recorder which students can bring home after they are through.

The cost to attend is $150 for each participant with an additional, one-time, $10 charge for the instrument kit. Headwaters offers financial assistance options for all of its youth programming to ensure accessibility for all. Space for the program is limited, and advance registration is required.

For more information and to register, contact (218) 444-5606 or visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.