99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family Enrichment ceramics class set for Jan. 9

A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Mt. Zion Church is located at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 02, 2023 04:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

The event will include basic painting techniques to complete a ceramic figurine. Classes are for those ages 12 and older. Classes are limited to 10 students, registration is required. For more information, contact (218) 556-3521.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
FILE PHOTO: Premiere for television series Hawkeye in Los Angeles
National
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, suffers 'traumatic injury' plowing snow
A publicist for the actor says Renner, 51, is in "critical but stable" condition in a hospital in Nevada. The Oscar-nominated actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects.
January 02, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Kanishka Singh / Reuters
Gallery North web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery North to hold First Friday Open House Jan. 6
Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House featuring Showcase Artist Darcy Brambrink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.
December 30, 2022 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
JanPOSTCARD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji artist Charles Alberti to be featured at MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids
Bemidji artist Charles Alberti's exhibit “Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio” will be featured from Jan. 6 until Feb. 25 at the MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids.
December 29, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
April Aylesworth.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Open mic and CoffeeHouse event set at Headwaters
Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 27, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report