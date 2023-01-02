Family Enrichment ceramics class set for Jan. 9
A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.
The event will include basic painting techniques to complete a ceramic figurine. Classes are for those ages 12 and older. Classes are limited to 10 students, registration is required. For more information, contact (218) 556-3521.
