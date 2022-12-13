Mt. Zion Church to host ceramics Family Enrichment class

BEMIDJI — A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

The event will include basic painting techniques to complete a ceramic figurine. Classes are for those ages 12 and older. Registration is required. For more information, contact (218) 556-3521.