Mt. Zion Church to host ceramics Family Enrichment class
A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.
The event will include basic painting techniques to complete a ceramic figurine. Classes are for those ages 12 and older. Registration is required. For more information, contact (218) 556-3521.
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.