Community

Mobile food drop set for March 27 in Bagley

North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 27, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

North Country Food Bank WEB.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:56 AM

BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 27, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.

