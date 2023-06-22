Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Mobile food drop set for June 26 in Bagley

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:52 PM

BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf for a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 26, at the Bagley High School parking lot.

    At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.
    Contact Scott Johnson with any questions at (218)-399-7367.

