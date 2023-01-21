Mobile food drop set for Jan. 30 in Bagley
North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.
At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 recently held a Pearl Harbor dinner and award ceremony at the Bemidji Eagles Club.
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bryce Kondos of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa, for maintaining a GPA of 3.65 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.
Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge.