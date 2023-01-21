STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mobile food drop set for Jan. 30 in Bagley

North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

North Country Food Bank WEB.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 03:30 PM
BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOUNITED WAY OF BEMIDJI AREA
