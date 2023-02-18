99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mobile food drop set for Feb. 27 in Bagley

North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 18, 2023 01:54 PM

BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.

