Mobile food drop set for Dec. 29 in Bagley

North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

North Country Food Bank WEB.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 23, 2022 10:42 AM
BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.

