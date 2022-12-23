Mobile food drop set for Dec. 29 in Bagley
BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.
At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.
Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a New Year's Eve Dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Park Rapids Airport, 301 Airport Road.
Financial incentives available to Bemidji area employers who hire BSU, NTC students for paid internships
BSU, NTC and the Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji area employers a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire students for paid internships.
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.