Mixed Emotions to perform concert at Bemidji Senior Center

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host the band Mixed Emotions at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Band members play piano, flute and violin and will perform music from the 50s and 60s. Treats and coffee will be served, a release said.

A free-will offering will be collected to cover costs, all are welcome to attend.