Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mixed Emotions to perform concert at Bemidji Senior Center

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 16, 2023 10:08 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host the band Mixed Emotions at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Band members play piano, flute and violin and will perform music from the 50s and 60s. Treats and coffee will be served, a release said.

A free-will offering will be collected to cover costs, all are welcome to attend.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
