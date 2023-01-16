Mixed Emotions to perform concert at Bemidji Senior Center
The Bemidji Senior Center will host the band Mixed Emotions at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host the band Mixed Emotions at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
Band members play piano, flute and violin and will perform music from the 50s and 60s. Treats and coffee will be served, a release said.
A free-will offering will be collected to cover costs, all are welcome to attend.
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jenna Anderson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Superior for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
The Niigaane students at Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently embarked on a snowshoeing hike, spotting many rabbit trails along the way.
KD Floral has rescheduled its terrarium class for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the store, 325 Minnesota Ave.
The Bemidji Senior Center is starting a book club and will hold its first meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.