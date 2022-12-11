Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society to hold Christmas bird count Dec. 17
The 123rd annual Christmas bird count is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, with friends and neighbors joining a century of community science to count birds and collect data. Interested participants can meet up between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, at Minnesota Nice Cafe.
BEMIDJI — The 123rd annual Christmas bird count is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, with friends and neighbors joining a century of community science to count birds and collect data.
Interested participants can meet up between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, at Minnesota Nice Cafe, 315 Irvine Ave. NW.
The data collected by counting numbers and species of birds is added to the longest-running worldwide bird datasets, a release said.
For more information, contact Jaime Thibodeaux at (218) 308-6853 or jaimethib@hotmail.com.
Find out more by visiting the Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society Facebook page or website spearheadmhas.org.