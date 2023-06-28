Miss Northern Lakes scholarship pageant set for July 15

BEMIDJI — The Miss Northern Lakes scholarship pageant for females ages 13-18 and 18-26 will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Bemidji Community Theater.

Contestants ages 13-18 and 18-26 are currently being accepted to compete in the teen and miss categories of the pageant. The deadline to register is July 8.

The competition will consist of a private interview, onstage question, talent, health and fitness, and evening gown portion, a release said. Winner of the Miss Northern Lakes title will win a $500 scholarship.

The winners of both the teen and miss categories will advance to the state competition to represent the community and have the chance to win more scholarships, become Miss Minnesota and advance to the Miss America pageant.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

For more information, contact angiepagnac@gmail.com.