Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Miss Northern Lakes scholarship pageant set for July 15

The Miss Northern Lakes scholarship pageant for females ages 13-18 and 18-26 will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Bemidji Community Theater. Deadline to register is July 8.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:58 PM

BEMIDJI — The Miss Northern Lakes scholarship pageant for females ages 13-18 and 18-26 will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Bemidji Community Theater.

Contestants ages 13-18 and 18-26 are currently being accepted to compete in the teen and miss categories of the pageant. The deadline to register is July 8.

The competition will consist of a private interview, onstage question, talent, health and fitness, and evening gown portion, a release said. Winner of the Miss Northern Lakes title will win a $500 scholarship.

The winners of both the teen and miss categories will advance to the state competition to represent the community and have the chance to win more scholarships, become Miss Minnesota and advance to the Miss America pageant.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact angiepagnac@gmail.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BoardwalkMiniGolf_Check.jpg
Community
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic raises $22,200 for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
June 28, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Immanuel Lutheran Church to host salad luncheon
June 28, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
United Way of Bemidji.png
Community
Someone Special Volunteers: United Way nominates Nina Johnson and Alex Schussman
June 28, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
New cannabis legislation discussed by Bemidji City Council
June 27, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
062823.N.BP.BICENTENNIAL Lead.jpg
Local
Beltrami Bicentennial honors 200 years with stories of Italian explorer's life and journeys
June 26, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New city-wide deer research project to take place in Bemidji
June 27, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board approves 2023-2024 preliminary budget, discusses MSHSL membership
June 27, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom