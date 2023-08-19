Toasting SIXTY

Here’s to Rick & Cory Curb, who remind us that true love is not just a fleeting emotion but a lifelong journey filled with growth, resilience, and the sweetest moments of togetherness.

As they reflect on these moments that have shaped their lives, they stand as a beacon of love, proving that with understanding, patience, and sprinkles of humor, any storm can be weathered and any joy multiplied.

Cheers to a lifetime filled with cherished memories, shared laughter and the beautiful legacy you have built!