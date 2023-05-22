99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Midsommar Festival returns to Bemidji's Library Park on June 18

The Bemidji Affiliate of the American Swedish Institute will host its annual Midsommar Festival on Sunday, June 18, in Library Park next to the historic Carnegie Library.

062522.N.BP.MIDSOMMAR 11.jpg
Newly-appointed Midsommar Queen Ann Hutchings, center, dances around the maypole with attendees during the 47th annual Midsommar Festival on June 21, 2022, at Library Park in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:32 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Affiliate of the American Swedish Institute will host its annual Midsommar Festival on Sunday, June 18, in Library Park next to the historic Carnegie Library. In case of rain, it will be moved to First Lutheran Church.

The decorating of the maypole and weaving of flowered crowns and wreaths will begin at noon. There will be music and dancing around the maypole starting at 1:30 with a potluck dinner to follow.

"The beginnings of dancing around the maypole go back thousands of years," a release said. "Here is something about the way modern Sweden celebrates the longest day of the year: sweden.se/culture/celebrations/midsummer."

