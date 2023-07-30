Medicare assistance available from Senior LinkAge Line

BEMIDJI — Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging Senior LinkAge Line staff will provide one-to-one assistance on Medicare Part D plans and other issues by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Community Resource Connections, 716 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Clients must call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433 to schedule an appointment for that day.

Senior LinkAge Line staff provide information and assistance with Medicare billing issues, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.

Senior LinkAge Line is the State Health Insurance Assistance for Minnesota as designated by the Centers for Medicare Services.