Medicare assistance available from Senior LinkAge Line

Senior LinkAge Line staff will provide assistance on Medicare Part D plans and other issues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Community Resource Connections, 716 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 08, 2023 01:24 PM

BEMIDJI — Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging Senior LinkAge Line staff will provide one-to-one assistance on Medicare Part D plans and other issues by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Community Resource Connections, 716 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Clients must call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433 to schedule an appointment for that day.

Senior LinkAge Line staff provide information and assistance with Medicare billing issues, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.

Senior LinkAge Line is the State Health Insurance Assistance for Minnesota as designated by the Centers for Medicare Services.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
