Master Gardeners, Bemidji Garden Club to hold Spring Plant Sale

The Bemidji Garden Club and the Beltrami County Master Gardeners will hold a Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, in the 4-H Building at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

tomato plant
Getty Images
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:38 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Garden Club and the Beltrami County Master Gardeners are set to hold a Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, in the 4-H and Extension Building at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Rd. NW.

There will be a wide variety of sun and shade perennials, native plants, annuals, vegetables, seeds and herbs for sale, all of which have been graciously donated by members of the two organizations.

The Master Gardeners and Bemidji Garden Club will use the proceeds from the sale for gardening education and public garden maintenance in Bemidji.

ADVERTISEMENT

