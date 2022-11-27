SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Mark Fodness Scholarship Fund established

The family and friends of Mark Fodness have recently established the Mark Fodness Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

By Pioneer Staff Report
November 27, 2022 08:10 AM
BEMIDJI — The family and friends of Mark Fodness have recently established the Mark Fodness Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

The scholarship will support students from Bemidji ISD 31 who are pursuing a post-secondary education through a college, university, trade school, tech school or other accredited programs, a release said.

Preference will be given to students who are majoring in education, exemplify leadership skills, or have participated in Upward Bound as a participant or mentor.

The scholarship was established by the friends and family of Mark Fodness to honor his memory and assist students from Bemidji. Fodness was a long-time teacher and coach at the Bemidji Area Schools and Bemidji State University who touched many lives.

He was recognized as Minnesota Middle School Teacher of the Year in 1998, former president of the Minnesota Middle School Association, member of the Bemidji State Education Hall of Fame, Golden Apple of Education award winner and namesake of the Mark Fodness Coach of the Year award at Bemidji High School.

His greatest recognition is the multitudes of former students who hold him in the highest regard. The family feels this scholarship will honor his generous personality and his efforts in going above and beyond in supporting students in the community.

Applications for the scholarship will be accepted starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. The applications are completed online through the NMF website www.nwmf.org by clicking “Scholarships” on the homepage or through the Career Center at Bemidji High School.

"If you are interested in learning about how you can establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation or supporting the Mark Fodness Scholarship, please visit www.nwmf.org," a release said.

