Margi Preus to hold book reading of 'Lily Leads the Way'

Four Pines Bookstore will host a story time event with author Margi Preus as she reads her latest picture book, "Lily Leads the Way," at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore will host a story time event with author Margi Preus as she reads her latest picture book, "Lily Leads the Way," at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.
For more information contact (218) 497-2665 or visit www.fourpinesbookstore.com.
Former District 5A Representative John Persell stopped by Gallery North to present a donation to in memory of his late wife, Patty, who was a founding a member of Gallery North.
The Blackduck Senior Center will host Family Game Time at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.
The results are in for the fall 2022 Bemidji Community Food Shelf Stuff-A-Truck food fundraiser.
The Bemidji Senior Center recently donated $2,500 to the VFW Post 1260 for their support.