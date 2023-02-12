99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Margi Preus to hold book reading of 'Lily Leads the Way'

Four Pines Bookstore will host a story time event with author Margi Preus as she reads her latest picture book, "Lily Leads the Way," at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Four Pines Bookstore web art
Four Pines Bookstore is located at 102 Third Street in downtown Bemidji.
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 12, 2023 10:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore will host a story time event with author Margi Preus as she reads her latest picture book, "Lily Leads the Way," at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

For more information contact (218) 497-2665 or visit www.fourpinesbookstore.com.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
IMG-6116.jpg
Community
John Persell donates to Gallery North in memory of late wife
Former District 5A Representative John Persell stopped by Gallery North to present a donation to in memory of his late wife, Patty, who was a founding a member of Gallery North.
February 12, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Blackduck Senior Center to hold Family Game Time
The Blackduck Senior Center will host Family Game Time at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.
February 12, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
stuffatruck2022.jpeg
Community
Bemidji Community Food Shelf's 2022 Stuff-A-Truck program raises more than $13,000
The results are in for the fall 2022 Bemidji Community Food Shelf Stuff-A-Truck food fundraiser.
February 11, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
20230130_132357.jpg
Community
VFW Post 1260 receives donation from Bemidji Senior Center
The Bemidji Senior Center recently donated $2,500 to the VFW Post 1260 for their support.
February 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report