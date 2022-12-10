Mara Stinar receives Minnesota Lifetime Fishing License

Mara Stina was recently presented with a Minnesota Lifetime Fishing License after being nominated by volunteer guide Jim Ness for enjoying the sport of fishing during the 2022 Take a Kid Fishing event.

"For over 30 years, the Bemidji Area Take A Kid Fishing organization has introduced young people to the outdoors through fishing in a safe, fun, educational and mentored atmosphere, a release said. "Save the date for June 7, 2023. We look forward to taking more kids out on area lakes."