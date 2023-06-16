Malvik Lutheran Church announces Daniel Holm as interim pastor

LAPORTE — Malvik Lutheran Church in Laporte recently announced Daniel Holm as its new interim pastor.

"Holm started his college career with hopes of becoming an electrical engineer. But when his father, who was a minister, died at the age of 56 the power of the holy spirit moved him to change his major and join the ministry," a release said. "We are blessed to have him join Malvik Lutheran Church in our 125th year of serving the Lord."

Holm comes from a ministry at Bethlehem in Twig, Minn. After attending seminary at Luther College in St. Paul, he also served at churches throughout Minnesota, including Duluth and Nevis, and in Rice Lake, Wis.

His services are filled with inspiration, sprinkled with humor and a few tears," the release added.

All are welcome to attend Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 27689 474th St. in Laporte and greet Pastor Holm as the new minister.