Maggie Kienetz to present at Bemidji Senior Center

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a presentation by Maggie Kienetz at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Kienetz from Sanford Health will host the presentation "Re-Igniting your Cognition - Secrets to Keeping your Mental Spark."

Cookies and coffee will be served following the presentation, all are welcome to attend.

