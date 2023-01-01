Maggie Kienetz to present at Bemidji Senior Center
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a presentation by Maggie Kienetz at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
Kienetz from Sanford Health will host the presentation "Re-Igniting your Cognition - Secrets to Keeping your Mental Spark."
Cookies and coffee will be served following the presentation, all are welcome to attend.
TruStar Federal Credit Union recently raised $310 in donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during their Hats For Hunger promotion.
Beltrami Electric Cooperative recently named Great River Rescue as the winner of the 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award.
A Brain Enhancement Dance class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Suzy and Hondo's School of Dance, 1259 Tyler Ave. SE.
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School hosted its first Family Fun Day since the coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 20.