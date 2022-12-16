Lutheran Social Services to hold 'Friends in the Kitchen' cooking class

BEMIDJI — Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota will hold a "Friends in the Kitchen" cooking class for ages 55 and older from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

The class is geared toward those who have mobility limitations, special dietary needs or want to learn how to eat healthy without spending a lot of money, a release said.

"Each class provides participants with flavorful, healthy meal choices that they can cook at home. During classes, participants taste the food and learn how to make it," the release said. "The meals are designed to be both freezer-ready and shareable and avoid using processed ingredients."

There is no cost to attend the class. The event will be canceled without notice if the weather is an issue, so attendees should call ahead.

For more information, call Angie Ness at (503) 200-0494 , email friendsinthekitchenbemidji@gmail.com or visit www.lssmn.org.