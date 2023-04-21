99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lorraine Jensen to present 'Runes and Runic Inscriptions'

Lorraine Jensen.jpg
Lorraine Jensen
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:57 PM

BEMIDJI — A joint meeting of the Bemidji Affiliate of the American Swedish Institute and the Bemidji Sons of Norway with speaker Lorraine Jensen is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

"Jensen will present on Runes and Runic Inscriptions and answer questions such as 'What are runes' and 'What does runic writing teach about Scandinavian ancestry?'" a release said. "This presentation will provide an overview of the thousands of runestones existing today, primarily in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, with some being researched in North America. Also, review examples of runes in pop culture."

Jensen is the founder of the American Association for Runic Studies and currently serves as its president.

This event is free and open to the public.

