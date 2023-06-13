Loop the Lake Festival set for June 17

BEMIDJI — Bike Bemidji's ninth annual Loop the Lake Festival is set for Saturday, June 17.

The 17-mile route starts at South Shore Park near the Sanford Center on the Paul Bunyan State Trail and loops around Lake Bemidji. Stops are set up along the way where participants can enjoy music and food at Lake Bemidji State Park and a snack break at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.

The event will begin with a rolling start between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Participants can register for a specific start time.

For those who register before June 15, the cost to participate is $15 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and under.

For walk-up registrations on June 16 during check-in or on the day of the event, the cost to participate is $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12 and under.

The registration cost includes food, music and photo ops along the scenic route. Event T-shirts are not included in the price of registration.

Loop the Lake merchandise be for sale during check-in and at the event.

Adaptive cyclists can make arrangements by contacting Diane Pittman at (218) 444-7172 or diane@truenorthbemidji.com. To rent an adult bike for the event, call Jamie at (218) 333-1857.

For more information or to register, visit the 2023 Loop the Lake Festival page on Eventbrite.