Local students participate in BSU's 'The 1950s in Three Short Operas'
BEMIDJI — Several local students recently participated in Bemidji State University Opera Theater's production, "The 1950s in Three Short Operas," on Feb. 24-26.
Inspired by the fashion, technology and culture of the United States in the 1950s, the production featured renditions of "The Telephone" by Gian Carlo Menotti, "A Hand of Bridge" by Samuel Barber and "Gallantry" by Douglas Moore.
Bria Halvorson of Bagley portrayed Lucy in "The Telephone." Several Bemidji students also participated, including Carson Binkley, as David in "A Hand of Bridge," Traci Djonne Schanke as the Announcer and Bella Fontana as Lola in "Gallantry," and Blake Staines as Ben in "The Telephone."
