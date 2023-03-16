6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Local students participate in BSU's 'The 1950s in Three Short Operas'

Several local students recently participated in Bemidji State University Opera Theater's production, "The 1950s in Three Short Operas," on Feb. 24-26.

021823.N.BP.BSUOPERA - 2.jpg
BSU opera cast members Bria Halvorson as “Lucy” and Levi Capesius as “Ben” rehearse a scene from the short opera, "The Telephone," on Feb. 15, 2023, ahead of their upcoming production of “The 1950s In Three Short Operas” held on Feb. 24-26.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — Several local students recently participated in Bemidji State University Opera Theater's production, "The 1950s in Three Short Operas," on Feb. 24-26.

Inspired by the fashion, technology and culture of the United States in the 1950s, the production featured renditions of "The Telephone" by Gian Carlo Menotti, "A Hand of Bridge" by Samuel Barber and "Gallantry" by Douglas Moore.

021823.N.BP.BSUOPERA - 3.jpg
Hailee Colgrove, left, played an announcer who advertises the wax and soap in the short opera “Gallantry,” while Carson Binkley made his acting debut as a businessman named David in the “Hand of Bridge” during the BSU operas production of “The 1950s In Three Short Operas.”
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Bria Halvorson of Bagley portrayed Lucy in "The Telephone." Several Bemidji students also participated, including Carson Binkley, as David in "A Hand of Bridge," Traci Djonne Schanke as the Announcer and Bella Fontana as Lola in "Gallantry," and Blake Staines as Ben in "The Telephone."

021823.N.BP.BSUOPERA - LEAD.jpg
BSU opera cast members Emily Hixon as “Lucy” and Blake Staines as “Ben” rehearse a scene from the short opera, "The Telephone," on Feb. 15, 2023, ahead of their production of “The 1950s In Three Short Operas.”
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

