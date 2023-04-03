50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Local Aglow International chapter to hold spring retreat April 22

Aglow International invites adults and teens to its spring retreat set for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:35 PM

BEMIDJI — The local chapter of Aglow International invites women, men and teens to its spring retreat "You are the Light of the World" from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Janet Mangum, the transformation leader for Aglow International, will be the featured speaker.

"Mangum is a dynamic, energetic speaker and leader who trains and equips teams in evangelism and discipleship," a release said. "These transformation teams have seen the goodness and glory of God revealed as they have traveled to nations around the world."

The cost for the retreat is $30 for adults and $10 for teens, pastors and spouses are free. The price includes lunch. After April 15 the cost is $35.

For reservations, call Durayne at (218) 444-4744 or Karen at (218) 586-2544.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BCHS AED Training 0323.jpg
Community
Beltrami County Historical Society receives AED donation from sheriff’s office
April 03, 2023 08:22 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Close-up delicious pancakes, with fresh blueberries, strawberries and maple syrup on a light background. With copy space. Sweet maple syrup flows from a stack of pancake
Community
Bemidji Senior Center, BECC to hold pancake breakfast
April 01, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
unnamed (3) (1).jpg
Community
Keith Halverson elected local Minnesota Deer Hunters Association president
April 01, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report