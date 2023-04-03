Local Aglow International chapter to hold spring retreat April 22

BEMIDJI — The local chapter of Aglow International invites women, men and teens to its spring retreat "You are the Light of the World" from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Janet Mangum, the transformation leader for Aglow International, will be the featured speaker.

"Mangum is a dynamic, energetic speaker and leader who trains and equips teams in evangelism and discipleship," a release said. "These transformation teams have seen the goodness and glory of God revealed as they have traveled to nations around the world."

The cost for the retreat is $30 for adults and $10 for teens, pastors and spouses are free. The price includes lunch. After April 15 the cost is $35.

For reservations, call Durayne at (218) 444-4744 or Karen at (218) 586-2544.