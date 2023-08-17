Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA

Ariana Wright, Little Miss Global United Princess 2023, recently hosted Bemidji's first-ever candle-lighting event to raise awareness for spinal muscular atrophy.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:08 AM

Ariana Wright, Little Miss Global United Princess 2023, recently hosted Bemidji's first-ever candle-lighting event to raise awareness for spinal muscular atrophy.

In partnership with Candlewood Suites of Bemidji, the event raised $132, a release said. The money will be donated to Cure SMA, an organization that funds research on spinal muscular atrophy and provides support programs.

The candle-lighting event was held in honor of Jane Comfort and the nonprofit Play and Learn for All Abilities, an organization with the goal of making Bemidji's elementary school playgrounds accessible for all children.

PLAA is set to host an unveiling for Solway Elementary School's new accessible playground from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Wright will have ivory awareness ribbons as well as silicone bracelets available for sale throughout the month of August for SMA Awareness Month, with proceeds going to Cure SMA.

Cure SMA is the cause Wright has chosen to support using her platform as both America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess 2023 and Little Miss Global United Princess 2023, the release said.

She will compete for the national America's Princess 2023 title Aug. 24-27, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

