Community

Lincoln Elementary to hold annual book sale

Lincoln Elementary PTO will host its annual half-price book sale Monday, May 1, through Thursday, May 4, at the school library, 1617 Fifth St. NE.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:01 PM

Everything will be half-priced, including children's books, best sellers, gifts, novelties, book sets, board books, non-fiction and cookbooks.

The event is open to school district staff and students during the school day, and open to the public after school hours from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email lincolnpto@isd31.net.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
