Lincoln Elementary to hold annual book sale

BEMIDJI — Lincoln Elementary PTO will host its annual half-price book sale Monday, May 1, through Thursday, May 4, at the school library, 1617 Fifth St. NE.

Everything will be half-priced, including children's books, best sellers, gifts, novelties, book sets, board books, non-fiction and cookbooks.

The event is open to school district staff and students during the school day, and open to the public after school hours from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email lincolnpto@isd31.net.