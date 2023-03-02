Lifeguard Training courses available March 24-26

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Lifeguard Training courses at various times March 24-26, at the Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Participants will learn how to respond to water emergencies, provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Upon successful completion of the class, participants will receive American Red Cross Lifeguard and Shallow Water Lifeguard, First Aid, and CPR/AED certification good for two years, a release said.

This is an in-person course taught by experienced instructors who will help participants build skills and confidence to respond quickly and provide effective water rescue and medical care.

Prerequisite skills include a 300-yard continuous swim, being able to tread water for two minutes using only legs, recovering a submerged 10-pound object from 12 feet deep and exiting the pool without the use of a ladder.

The cost per person is $240, full scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact (218) 333-1862.