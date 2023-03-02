99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Lifeguard Training courses available March 24-26

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Lifeguard Training courses at various times March 24-26, at the Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 02, 2023 11:24 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Lifeguard Training courses at various times March 24-26, at the Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Participants will learn how to respond to water emergencies, provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Upon successful completion of the class, participants will receive American Red Cross Lifeguard and Shallow Water Lifeguard, First Aid, and CPR/AED certification good for two years, a release said.

This is an in-person course taught by experienced instructors who will help participants build skills and confidence to respond quickly and provide effective water rescue and medical care.

Prerequisite skills include a 300-yard continuous swim, being able to tread water for two minutes using only legs, recovering a submerged 10-pound object from 12 feet deep and exiting the pool without the use of a ladder.

The cost per person is $240, full scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact (218) 333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Classic Country Band to play for free dance March 8
March 01, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Andy Wells.jpg
Community
Andy Wells to present 'Business Partnership with Red Lake’
February 28, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Kevin Kling - 1
Community
'Tell me a Story' event series to be held throughout March
February 28, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report