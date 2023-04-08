Paid political letter: I’m Gwenia and I’m asking for your vote by April 11th

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

I write today as a first-time candidate for the open Ward 1 Bemidji City Council seat. I’m running to finish a term on the city council because I believe that if you feel like you have something to offer our community, you should step up and offer it. I have something to offer our city. I’m a passionate young person who serves on several boards and commissions. I know Bemidji has a bright future and I want to be a part of developing that bright future alongside my neighbors.

I grew up in the Northland and lived briefly in the Twin Cities, where I attended college and worked at the Capitol. I met my husband here in Bemidji over 10 years ago, and this is our chosen home. In town, I’m a member of the Parks and Recreation commission, I serve on the Community and Police Advisory Board, and I’m on the United Way Investment Cabinet. I have also worked at the Minnesota State Senate, and I’ve worked with our Governor and Attorney General. Today I’m the Director of Annual Giving at the BSU Alumni & Foundation.

I’ve had a chance to speak with many of my Ward 1 neighbors. It’s been such a meaningful experience. Several uniting priorities have come to the surface in these conversations. Ward 1 residents are eager for more connected and comprehensive trails, quality and affordable housing, and accountable and engaged leadership. These are three major priorities that I’m committed to working on.

If you’d like to learn more about my campaign or have questions about voting, visit GweniaForBemidji.com or follow me on Facebook and Instagram. Voting in the Special Election is easy, the city has been offering early voting opportunities every weekday and will be open for voting on Saturday, April 8th. I encourage all eligible residents to be voters in this Special Election and humbly ask for your vote by Tuesday, April 11th.

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould

Bemidji Ward 1, City Council Candidate