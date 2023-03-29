Paid political letter: Gwenia Fiskevold Gould for Ward 1 Bemidji City Council

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

I am writing this letter to make readers aware of the Ward 1 special election that will take place Tuesday, April 11, 2023. As a many-decade Ward 1 resident, I am supporting Gwenia for this position.

Gwenia is committed to listening and engaging with community members. It is important that our city leadership represents citizen concerns, rather than personal agendas. I am confident that Gwenia will work with citizens and fellow council members to help build a stronger relationship between Ward 1 and the City of Bemidji.

Gwenia is a dedicated servant. She is the Director of Giving for the BSU Foundation and Alumni Association. Gwenia also serves on the Bemidji Parks & Recreation Commission, where she is a tireless advocate for the improvement and maintenance of our city parks and trails. Her volunteer work for the United Way demonstrates her commitment to make Bemidji a better place to live.

Please consider giving Gwenia your vote on April 11th.

Tim Faver

Bemidji, Minn.