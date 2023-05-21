99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Laporte American Legion to host 'Some Gave All' Memorial Day event

The American Legion and Auxiliary of Laporte Post 462 will be honoring the service of veterans this Memorial Day with a "Some Gave All" event Monday, May 29.

052819.n.bp.memorialday2.jpg
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:39 PM

LAPORTE — The American Legion and Auxiliary of Laporte Post 462 will be honoring the service of veterans this Memorial Day with a "Some Gave All" event Monday, May 29.

The day will start at 9 a.m. with a brief speech followed by the presentation of the colors by the Honor Guard, a rifle salute and "Taps" at Evergreen Cemetery, 25235 County Road 19.

At 10 a.m. there will be a program with featuring the Honor Guard, speakers, music, bell ringing ceremony and "Taps" at the Laporte School, 315 Main St. W.

The Honor Guard will continue down to the Garfield Lake Landing to present a wreath in remembrance of those lost at sea. The program will conclude at the Lakeport Cemetery with a brief speech, Honor Guard, rifle salute and "Taps."

