99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Landlord Risk Mitigation Committee seeks applicants

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is seeking applicants to join the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:46 AM

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is seeking applicants to join the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee.

The committee’s primary goal is to establish policies and procedures for the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund and cultivate positive relationships with local landlords, housing providers, social service workers and young adults experiencing homelessness.

The Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund is managed by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation Homelessness Program. The fund is open to those under 25 years old who are experiencing homelessness and are unable to find a landlord willing to rent to them due to their age and/or rental history, a release said.

The Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee is comprised of social service providers, local landlords, real estate experts and leaders within the regional homeless response system.

NMF is seeking applicants who have diverse skillsets and professional experiences, including regional housing authorities, economic development professionals, local landlords and property managers, real estate professionals, legal experts, health care professionals, mental and behavioral health experts, criminal justice authorities, case managers, social workers, educational professionals, social justice advocates, and young adults with lived experience of homelessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who benefits from the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund? 

  • Landlords gain assurance and peace of mind when leasing to tenants who are coming out of homelessness, as well as financial support if needed. 
  • Households living through homelessness gain increased access to high-quality, affordable housing, without the barriers of needing to meet standard rental criteria (credit checks, rental history, criminal background checks, and income verification).
  • Continuum of Care agencies in northwest Minnesota gain resources and tools needed to reach their goals of ending homelessness and providing housing solutions to the community.
  • Our systems, such as housing, health care, judicial, and education are more effectively able to serve the community when we collaborate to end homelessness through a housing-first approach and provide housing solutions to those most in need. 

Applications for the role of Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee members will be open until Monday, April 3.
More information on how to apply, as well as a formal job description, can be found online at nwmf.org/landlord-risk-mitigation-fund.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to host afterschool adventures
March 17, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Community
NMF seeking applicants for Neen's Future Space Scholarship
March 17, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
021823.N.BP.BSUOPERA - 2.jpg
Community
Local students participate in BSU's 'The 1950s in Three Short Operas'
March 16, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031823.N.BP.CHARTERCOMMISSION.jpg
Local
Bemidji Charter Commission issues support for ranked choice voting
March 17, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
RUBADO COLUMN: I am honored to be the Bemidji Pioneer’s sports editor
March 16, 2023 09:41 AM
Niki Goodwin.jpg
News
Jockey Niki Gashing Goodwin inducted into North American Indigenous Hall of Fame
March 18, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Rother's Just Desserts Klobuchar.jpg
Local
Sen. Amy Klobuchar features Rother’s Just Desserts at 'Minnesota Mornings'
March 17, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report