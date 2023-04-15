99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Knights of Columbus donate $2,500 to Bemidji Community Food Shelf

The Knights of Columbus recently made a $2,500 donation to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during its March Food Share Month campaign.

IMG_2145.jpg
Debbie Johnson, volunteer coordinator at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, accepts a $2,500 check from the Knights of Columbus.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:27 AM

The Knights of Columbus recently made a $2,500 donation to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during its March Food Share Month campaign.

"March Food Share is an annual fundraising event where financial donations made during the month of March receive a partial match from the Great Minneapolis Council of Churches," a release said. "This year's event raised over $120,000 to fund food purchases at the food shelf."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Otto Bremer Trust web art
Community
Bemidji area organizations receive $405,000 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust
April 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Storytime at the Carnegie WEB.jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to host children’s author Julia Cook for storytime
April 14, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Community
Faith Lutheran Church of Bagley to host annual 'Ode to Spring' brunch
April 13, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Latz senate floor.JPG
Minnesota
Senate DFL public safety budget includes funding for gun control
April 14, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
courts2.jpg
Local
Former Bagley school resource officer Neil Dolan pleads guilty to additional sexual abuse charges
April 13, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,000 in Individual Artist Grants 
April 13, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2136500+police.jpg
Local
1 dead after fatal stabbing in Ponemah
April 14, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report