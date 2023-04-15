Knights of Columbus donate $2,500 to Bemidji Community Food Shelf
The Knights of Columbus recently made a $2,500 donation to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during its March Food Share Month campaign.
"March Food Share is an annual fundraising event where financial donations made during the month of March receive a partial match from the Great Minneapolis Council of Churches," a release said. "This year's event raised over $120,000 to fund food purchases at the food shelf."
