Kelliher FFA chapter receives $4,975 grant from National FFA Organization

KELLIHER — The Kelliher FFA chapter has been awarded $4,975 as part of the National FFA Organization's Grants for Growing program.

According to a release, the nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.

The Kelliher FFA plans to purchase supplies for a new class that blends its agriculture and the family and consumer science programs. Meat processing will be a yearlong class that includes the processing of fish, chicken, pork and beef. Students will be exposed to safety, cut identification and grading, marketing, processing, packaging and entrepreneurship. This class enhances the growing need for career and technical education in our schools.

If community members are interested in pre-buying meat, contact Amy Mastin at amastin@kelliher.k12.mn.us.

The program provided approximately $870,000 to FFA chapters in 42 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February, the release said.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.