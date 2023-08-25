6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Kelliher FFA chapter receives $4,975 grant from National FFA Organization

The Kelliher FFA chapter has been awarded $4,975 as part of the National FFA Organization's Grants for Growing program.

MN FFA Foundation.png
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:50 AM

KELLIHER — The Kelliher FFA chapter has been awarded $4,975 as part of the National FFA Organization's Grants for Growing program.

According to a release, the nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.

The Kelliher FFA plans to purchase supplies for a new class that blends its agriculture and the family and consumer science programs. Meat processing will be a yearlong class that includes the processing of fish, chicken, pork and beef. Students will be exposed to safety, cut identification and grading, marketing, processing, packaging and entrepreneurship. This class enhances the growing need for career and technical education in our schools.

If community members are interested in pre-buying meat, contact Amy Mastin at amastin@kelliher.k12.mn.us.

The program provided approximately $870,000 to FFA chapters in 42 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Red Lake Police Officers.jpg
Community
Local law enforcement officers recognized at Minnesota Twins game
17h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Community
Northwest Minnesota Foundation issues $890,000 in grants and loans during 4th quarter
21h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Tribal College sign.png
College
Tribal Energy Sovereignty Initiative receives $4 million grant
1d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Accessible deer hunt for people with disabilities seeks participants, volunteers
20h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_6610 (2).JPG
Sports
Doyle, Brooke and Blake Erickson contending in multiple classes at Bemidji Speedway
20h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
082623.S.BP.BHSGTEN Bailey Rupp.jpg
Prep
Jacks featuring freshman trio of Peterson, Rupp and Caron atop singles ladder
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Community
Northwest Minnesota Foundation issues $890,000 in grants and loans during 4th quarter
21h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report