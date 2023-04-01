Keith Halverson elected local Minnesota Deer Hunters Association president

Keith Halverson was recently elected as president of the Northwoods Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.

He is a lifelong resident of Bemidji and enjoys deer hunting and spending time outdoors with his family, a release said.

"I look forward to serving the chapter in this new role and believe that introducing the next generation to hunting and other outdoor opportunities is important," Halverson added.

He served the chapter most recently as the vice president and as a chapter representative.