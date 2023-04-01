99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Keith Halverson elected local Minnesota Deer Hunters Association president

Keith Halverson was recently elected as president of the Northwoods Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.

Keith and Anna Halversion
Keith Halverson has been named president of the Northwoods Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. He is pictured alongside his wife, Anna Halverson, who serves as the chapter's secretary
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:15 AM

He is a lifelong resident of Bemidji and enjoys deer hunting and spending time outdoors with his family, a release said.

"I look forward to serving the chapter in this new role and believe that introducing the next generation to hunting and other outdoor opportunities is important," Halverson added.

He served the chapter most recently as the vice president and as a chapter representative.

