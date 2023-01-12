KD Floral reschedules terrarium class for Jan. 21

Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host weekly Movement and Play events from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday through March 31 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will offer a web-facilitated homebuyer education workshop from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, via Zoom.

The Bemidji Senior Center is starting a book club and will hold its first meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

BEMIDJI — KD Floral has rescheduled its terrarium class for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the store, 325 Minnesota Ave. To register, call (218) 444-7673.

