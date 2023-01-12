99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
KD Floral reschedules terrarium class for Jan. 21

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 12, 2023 11:21 AM
BEMIDJI — KD Floral has rescheduled its terrarium class for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the store, 325 Minnesota Ave. To register, call (218) 444-7673.

By Pioneer Staff Report
