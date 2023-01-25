Johnson-Jarvi, Wanda's Wish awards presented at Buena Vista Snowjourn

BEMIDJI — The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award and the first-ever Wanda's Wish Award were presented at the 42nd Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn awards ceremony on Jan. 14, at Buena Vista Ski Area.

The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award is given annually to someone who has demonstrated a long-term commitment and support of cross-country skiing in the Bemidji area.

This year, the award was presented to David Harrington, who has organized the annual Black Lake Loppet Ski for Fun event for more than a decade, a release said.

He is also a board member of the Minnesota Finlandia organization and a volunteer ski trail groomer.

Pictured from left: Roger Jarvi, Johnson-Jarvi award recipient David Harrington, and Bruce Slinkman. Contributed

The new Wanda’s Wish Award, in honor of the late Wanda Arenz, was presented to 15-year-old Casey Story, the youngest female skier in the event's 12-kilometer race.

The Wanda’s Wish Award is the book, "Trail to Gold," which shares the collective journey of 53 Olympic female Nordic skiers from 1972 to 2018.

"Wanda was a dedicated cross-county skier well into her 70s," the release said. "Her wish is that more women would continue to participate and enjoy Nordic skiing into their later years."