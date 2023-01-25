STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Wednesday, January 25

Community
News reporting
Johnson-Jarvi, Wanda's Wish awards presented at Buena Vista Snowjourn

012523.N.BP.SNOWJOURNAWARDS Wanda's Wish.jpg
Casey Story, left, receives the Wanda's Wish award from Kathy Rauch, who started Snowjourn as a Bemidji State sponsored event in 1977.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 25, 2023 01:06 PM
BEMIDJI — The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award and the first-ever Wanda's Wish Award were presented at the 42nd Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn awards ceremony on Jan. 14, at Buena Vista Ski Area.

The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award is given annually to someone who has demonstrated a long-term commitment and support of cross-country skiing in the Bemidji area.

This year, the award was presented to David Harrington, who has organized the annual Black Lake Loppet Ski for Fun event for more than a decade, a release said.

He is also a board member of the Minnesota Finlandia organization and a volunteer ski trail groomer.

012523.N.BP.SNOWJOURNAWARDS Johnson-Jarvi.jpg
Pictured from left: Roger Jarvi, Johnson-Jarvi award recipient David Harrington, and Bruce Slinkman.
Contributed

The new Wanda’s Wish Award, in honor of the late Wanda Arenz, was presented to 15-year-old Casey Story, the youngest female skier in the event's 12-kilometer race.

The Wanda’s Wish Award is the book, "Trail to Gold," which shares the collective journey of 53 Olympic female Nordic skiers from 1972 to 2018.

"Wanda was a dedicated cross-county skier well into her 70s," the release said. "Her wish is that more women would continue to participate and enjoy Nordic skiing into their later years."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
