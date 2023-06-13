99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
John Welle to prest on Beltrami County namesake during 'Brown Bag History' event

John Welle will be the featured speaker at the Beltrami County History Center's Brown Bag History event at noon on Thursday, June 15, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
The Beltrami County History Center is located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW in Bemidji.
(Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:01 PM

BEMIDJI — John Welle will be the featured speaker at the Beltrami County History Center's Brown Bag History event at noon on Thursday, June 15, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

Welle will discuss Beltrami County's namesake, the Italian explorer Giacomo Costantino Beltrami, through his writings.

"Beltrami’s seminal work, "A Pilgrimage in Europe and America, Leading to the Discovery of the Sources of the Mississippi and Bloody River," provides his extraordinary biographical account of his travels in the United States. Who is the man behind the writing, and why are his works relevant today, especially when they were met with criticism and even hostility during his lifetime," a release said.

Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch and beverage of their choice to enjoy during the event.

Welle is an emeritus professor of Italian and concurrent professor emeritus of Film, Television and Theatre, at the University of Notre Dame. He is a long-time teacher and scholar of various authors and topics in Modern Italian literature, including Beltrami.

For more information about the Historical Society’s exhibits, programs and volunteer and membership opportunities, visit beltramihistory.org.

