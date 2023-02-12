John Persell donates to Gallery North in memory of late wife

The Blackduck Senior Center will host Family Game Time at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.

Four Pines Bookstore will host a story time event with author Margi Preus as she reads her latest picture book, "Lily Leads the Way," at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

During his visit, Persell presented a donation to Gallery North President Mary Knox-Johnson in memory of his late wife, Patty, who was a founding a member of Gallery North.

