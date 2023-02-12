John Persell donates to Gallery North in memory of late wife
Former District 5A Representative John Persell stopped by Gallery North to present a donation to in memory of his late wife, Patty, who was a founding a member of Gallery North.
Former District 5A Representative John Persell stopped by Gallery North's First Friday open house on Saturday, Feb. 4.
During his visit, Persell presented a donation to Gallery North President Mary Knox-Johnson in memory of his late wife, Patty, who was a founding a member of Gallery North.
