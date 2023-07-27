In Country Motorcycle Club serves meals to service members

Members of the In Country Motorcycle Club II Corps recently spent three days serving meals to 204 members of the Minnesota National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves.

The service members have been in Cass Lake as a part of the Walking Shield Program, attending to walk-ins for medical or dental care, according to John Reuter, president of the motorcycle club.

"It was our privilege to serve meals to these fine outstanding service members," Reuter said in a release.