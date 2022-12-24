In Country Motorcycle Club, Garfield Lake Ice Racers donate holiday meals to local veterans
The In Country Motorcycle Club recently teamed up with the Garfield Lake Ice Racers to give ham or turkey holiday dinners to veterans and their families in the Laporte area.
Over 200 meals were given out. The organizations also distributed meals to veterans and their families prior to Thanksgiving.
Bemidji Middle School recently announced Lauren Erickson, Brody Roscoe, Severin Peterson and Temperance Braaten as Fine Art Students of the Month.
Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a New Year's Eve Dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Park Rapids Airport, 301 Airport Road.
Financial incentives available to Bemidji area employers who hire BSU, NTC students for paid internships
BSU, NTC and the Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji area employers a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire students for paid internships.