Community
In Country Motorcycle Club, Garfield Lake Ice Racers donate holiday meals to local veterans

The In Country Motorcycle Club recently teamed up with the Garfield Lake Ice Racers to give ham or turkey holiday dinners to veterans and their families in the Laporte area.

20221216_083640(0).jpg
Pictured from left: Kris Baker, John Pearce, Steve Peterson, Jim Smith, John Reuter, Tom Lindahl and Bert Woodford.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 24, 2022 10:30 AM
Over 200 meals were given out. The organizations also distributed meals to veterans and their families prior to Thanksgiving.

Over 200 meals were given out. The organizations also distributed meals to veterans and their families prior to Thanksgiving.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
