Immanuel Lutheran Church to host salad luncheon

Immanuel Lutheran Church will host a summer salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the church, 349 Third St. NE, in Cass Lake.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:37 AM

Lunch is $8 and includes dessert and a beverage. Carry-out is available. Attendees are asked to enter through the back door. All are welcome.

For more information, call (218) 335-6134.

