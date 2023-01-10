HRDC to offer homebuyer education workshop Jan. 23-24
The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will offer a web-facilitated homebuyer education workshop from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, via Zoom.
The Home Stretch workshop provides potential home buyers with the information they need to navigate the home-buying process with ease. Local experts will present on topics like improving credit, mortgage products, shopping for a home and more. The class is designed for buyers in any stage of the process, a release said.
The cost to attend is $40 per household, and registration is required by Friday, Jan. 20. To register, call the HRDC at (218) 444-4732 or visit hrdc.org/homestretch.
