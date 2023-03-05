99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Holy Trinity to host 8th Annual Meatball Dinner

March 05, 2023 11:27 AM

BLACKDUCK — Holy Trinity will host its 8th Annual Meatball Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the church, 125 First St. NW.

A curbside option is available by calling (218) 368-7186. There will be gluten-free options by request, funds will go toward LSS Senior Meals, the Blackduck Library Foodshelf, a Quilt Raffle for building fund roof repair, and the Thrivent Action Team Event.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
