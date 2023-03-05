Holy Trinity to host 8th Annual Meatball Dinner

BLACKDUCK — Holy Trinity will host its 8th Annual Meatball Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the church, 125 First St. NW.

A curbside option is available by calling (218) 368-7186. There will be gluten-free options by request, funds will go toward LSS Senior Meals, the Blackduck Library Foodshelf, a Quilt Raffle for building fund roof repair, and the Thrivent Action Team Event.