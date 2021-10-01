Editor’s Note: The Beltrami County Historical Society is partnering with the Pioneer on a series of monthly articles highlighting the history of the area . This is part two of a two-part story in honor of Fire Prevention Week. Part one featured information from the journal of Harry Geils, early Bemidji postmaster and volunteer fireman. For more information about the Historical Society, visit www.beltramihistory.org .

The first basketball game ever seen in Bemidji was played at the city hall on Feb. 19, 1906, when the fire department five played against a team selected from players who were not members of the department. The game brought out a fair crowd, most of whom were women, and they were repaid in seeing a very fast contest that aroused great enthusiasm.

It was agreed to play two 25-minute halves and the teams lined up as follows for the first half: Fire Dept. H. F. Geil, forward; Earl Geil, forward; H. Arnold, guard; Art Gould, guard; C. L. Heffron, center. For the pick-ups: Roy Luisey, captain and forward; H. Barret, forward; W. Collins, guard; J. Schumaker, guard; Garnet Peterson, guard; and A. K. Southworth, referee.

As soon as the referee's whistle announced the beginning of the match, there was a scramble between the players and the game was a very fast one from start to finish. When the referee's whistle announced the close of the game, the score stood 27 to 18 in favor of the pick-ups. For the successful team, Collins played a very strong game. For the fire-boys, Heffron and Harry Geil were the best, with Arnold doing fine work as guard.

By the fall of 1906, the firemen had created a team of very fast players. Every evening when the opera house was not rented for shows or dances, approximately 15 men went there for strenuous practice sessions. They picked sides with the intent of making two teams as even as possible. The hall was fitted up for the games. The windows were screened and baskets were placed at each end of the hall. When the opera hall was in use, they practiced in the original armory at Fourth Street and Bemidji Avenue, which was also used as a roller skating rink.

The team quickly came to be known as “Big Bemidg.” Harry Geil, Lee Heffron, Floyd Brown and Joe Markham were all mainstays of the team. Harry Geil was an excellent basketball player, and his journals describe in detail many of his games and some of the emotional interactions behind the scenes. His athletic abilities were crucial to being a fireman as they had to have the physical stamina to do whatever was necessary. Hoses were heavy and conditions were often bitterly cold or too warm.

Today’s physical tests for being a fireman include stair climb, hose drag, equipment carry, ladder raise and extension, forcible entry, search, rescue drag, ceiling breach and pull. Although the volunteer firemen may not have had the same tests, they certainly needed the same skills. The competitions between the cities in tournaments exemplified the skills that the firemen worked on prior to the creation of official departments.

Annual tournaments

The annual tournament of the Northern Minnesota Firemen's Tournament association (western division) was held in Bemidji during the week of the Fourth of July in 1910. The Bemidji Commercial Club recommended that the races and contests be arranged so that the visiting firemen could camp here and take an outing while participating in the tournament.

The Chautauqua Beach Association tendered the firemen the free use of the land owned by the association on the northwest shore of Lake Bemidji as the camping area. The Beltrami County Agricultural Association gave the firemen permission to use the race track at the fairgrounds for practice and also for holding the races.

At least 10 fire departments from north-central and northwestern Minnesota were represented at the tournament by running teams. The Blackduck department was the first to begin the work of "rounding to" for the races. They elected L. F. Parker as captain and handball was played by the Blackduck firemen “as a sort of preliminary flesh-reducer.”

The events of the four-day competition in 1910 reflect the training needed to be a volunteer fireman. Scheduled was a free-for-all foot race of 100 yards, ladder climbing contest, association championship hose race, 100-yard dash for firemen only, log rolling contest, coupling contest, championship hook and ladder service test, flag race, association wet test, and a combination hook and ladder and hose race.

Bemidji won first place in the association wet test by making the run and getting water in 26.6 seconds. Bemidji won second place overall in the tournament and the team divided the prize of $190.

The city hall was crowded on the last night of the tournament with firemen and townspeople. The Ada, Warren and Crookston teams could not leave until early in the morning, as there was no sleep for anyone because they spent time dancing.

At about 5 a.m., the whistle called the tired firemen to put out a blaze in the City Hotel at 315 Beltrami Avenue. Someone had set fire to a mattress and the room was soon filled with thick smoke. The firemen carried an unconscious man out and then put out the blaze. The Bemidji Daily Pioneer reported in bold headlines that the Annual Tournament “Ends With Night of Pleasure.”