Editor’s Note: The Beltrami County Historical Society is partnering with the Pioneer on a series of monthly articles highlighting the history of the area . This is part one of a two-part story in honor of Fire Prevention Week. Part two will cover athletic competitions in which early Bemidji firemen participated in when not fighting fires. For more information about the Historical Society, visit www.beltramihistory.org .

In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association named the second week of October Fire Prevention Week in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.

Harry F. Geil was a typical early volunteer fireman. He was one of the first three postmen in Bemidji and rarely missed a day of work whether it was 40 below or 90 above. He had the good health and stamina to be able to carry a heavy mailbag on foot throughout his route and to be a quality fireman.

Geil kept daily journals from 1904 to 1940. His family owned the Remore Hotel and his life was fully occupied with his job as a postman, playing cornet with a local band, and with athletics. Geil’s brother Earl was elected repeatedly as fire chief having earned the respect from his fellow firemen.

Geil and his other brother Erton were volunteer firemen. Geil’s notes include personal comments on the social life of Bemidji at the time and his frequent attendance at the Bijou and Brinkman Theatres and dancing until 2 or even 3 a.m. at the Opera House or a holiday event. But he also noted each fire that occurred and commented on it.

Fires take their toll

For Fred and Mary Brinkman, fire took its toll at least four times and yet Mary insisted on rebuilding. The first fire started in the Northern Pacific Saloon east of the Brinkman Family Theatre at 216 Third Street in January 1905. A second fire occurred in 1908. In 1912, a fire started in the Blue Foot Saloon around the corner on Minnesota Avenue and spread to the theatre.

On April 1, 1915, the three-story brick building housing the Brinkman Hotel and Theatre suffered another fire. So rapidly did the hotel fill with suffocating smoke that the 30 guests barely made it to safety. One man, Joe Oaks, slid from a third-floor window on a fire rope provided in every room of the hotel for just such a purpose.

On March 24, 1908, Geil noted in his journal that at 3:15 a.m., a fire at Vinton Ellis' home at 1019 Dewey Avenue had burned it to the ground. The occupants of the house barely escaped in time to save their lives. The fire probably originated from the cookstove or chimney and had gained great headway in the kitchen before being discovered, after which the entire house of eight rooms was quickly wrapped in flames.

Mr. Ellis awoke in time to save the lives of his wife and two children. Ellis had returned late from band rehearsal and kindled a fire in the kitchen stove in order to make some coffee; it was likely this fire somehow spread through the building. Ellis settled with the insurance company just two days later. The house was insured for $2,800 and he received $2,600.

On Easter Sunday, April 19, 1908, Geil noted in his journal that the fire whistle blew at 3 o'clock, and they all turned out to find the main building at the fairgrounds located on the north end of town in flames. Fanned by a 50-mph wind, the fire burned the exhibit building belonging to the Beltrami County Agricultural Association and threatened to spread to the adjoining dry jack pines and consume the entire north end of the city.

It was impossible for the fire department to reach the grounds with a hose because of the distance from the nearest hydrant. All that the large crowd of citizens could do was to tear away pieces of the fence adjoining the building and watch the structure burn. The exhibit building was being used by Wes Wright as a temporary warehouse.

The structure was a wooden frame covered with corrugated iron. Inside the building were two carloads of hay (one belonging to J. J. Opsahl, and the other to Jonathan Smart), some household furniture belonging to William Blocker, and 45 barrels of oil, which were being stored there by Mr. Wright. The fire from the oil sent a cloud of impenetrable black smoke high into the air, which was carried by the wind into the downtown area.

Numerous 1908 fires

Geil responded several times during the summer of 1908 to fire calls, but they were minor. His main concern was the formation of the Co. K Militia and training, which took place at Lake City and then at Red Lake. However, he noted a major fire on Aug. 12, 1908, at N. L. Hakkerup’s Studio on Third Street.

The fire, which was discovered about 8:30 in the evening, destroyed most of Hakkerup’s photographic supplies and all his plates. Hakkerup was at a loss to know how the fire started, as it was evident that the flames originated in the darkroom of the studio. The inflammable nature of the pictures, canvas, etc., in the interior of the studio, was almost like powder to the flames, and it was only due to great effort that the fire department managed to get the best of the blaze. Hakkerup promptly leased a tent and opened it again for business.

Geil noted in his journal that the "sporting joint" of Rose’s at Nymore burned to the ground at 4 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 26, 1908. The house and outbuildings, owned by Ed Rose "in the suburb of Nymore" had been a source of irritation because they were clearly visible from the railroad tracks.

The watchman in the M&I tower discovered the fire and as Mrs. Rose and the other occupants of the house were asleep at that time, the general conclusion was the fire was the work of incendiaries. The occupants dressed hastily and saved most of their personal effects, together with two pianos, which were in the house at the time.

An alarm was telephoned to the Bemidji City Hall, but as the building was located a long distance from the city water mains and was in the village of Nymore, the local department did not turn out. The fire gained rapid headway and was soon beyond control. The main building collapsed into a heap of burning embers, and flames licked up the adjoining buildings, burning everything on the grounds owned by Mr. Rose.

A midnight fire in the barroom of the Lakeshore Hotel did damage to the stock and fixtures on Sept. 8, 1909. The saloon was owned by Charles Kinkle; his son Tom tended bar for him. At about midnight Tom detected a smell indicating that perhaps a barrel of alcohol was leaking, and donning few clothes, hastened down to investigate. He lit a match, and in a few seconds, the room was ablaze. He made a hasty exit and hurried with a companion to the fire station, pulled out the fire hose, then turned in an alarm. Water was soon playing on the fire and the damage was confined to the inside of the barroom.

Geil wrote there was a fire alarm at 4 a.m. on Sept. 22, 1908. Mrs. Cochran’s house on Minnesota Avenue burned down. This was not mentioned in the newspaper as the big news of the day was a forest fire south of town and another one west of town in the Shevlin area.

Bemidji citizens began to be alarmed around noon. At 2:30 p.m., the Co. K. Militia was called together to be in readiness to go fight the fire if necessary. The 38 men remained at the Armory while Captain Otto drove out to see what was best to do. Suddenly a heavy soaking rainstorm blew up and ended the danger to the area.