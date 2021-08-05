Editor’s Note: The Beltrami County Historical Society is partnering with the Pioneer on a series of monthly articles highlighting the history of the area . For more information about the Historical Society, visit www.beltramihistory.org .

Ask anyone in Bemidji about big boats and boat races on the lake, and most people will think immediately about the annual dragon boat races, held off the west shore of Lake Bemidji.

But long before Bemidji hosted its first Dragon Boat Festival in 2006, big boats had been on the lake for well over 125 years, ferrying passengers, giving tours and hosting parties. Races have also been held on Lake Bemidji for at least a century and a quarter.

"Big boats" arrived almost as soon as loggers and settlers came to the area. In the early 1900s, steamboats became common sights on Red Lake, Turtle River Lake, Lake Bemidji and other area lakes. These big boats moved logs and cargo and carried passengers across the lakes.

In 1898, Andrew Aubolee and A. A. Kroken brought big boats to Lake Bemidji. A Bemidji Pioneer story on March 27, 1909, said, “They brought in the first boats used in this territory, employing teams to transport them.” Aubolee and Kroken formed the Viking Boat Company and built a boathouse near the Third Street dock.

By 1909, they had established a successful, reputable company, building “the best boats that money can procure… and their workmanship as builders of boats is known throughout the northwest.” That year, they constructed a second large building where summer visitors could “park” their launches while they were in town or store them over winter.

But theirs were not the only boats on the 6,420-acre lake. Carl Carlson, a local blacksmith, had a shipyard on "Block A" in Bemidji and launched Lady Bemidji, a 60-foot-long, 20-foot-wide paddle-wheeled steamer, in June 1898. The Bemidji Pioneer, in an article on June 16, 1898, said, “The boat was built under the active supervision of John A. Burkman, who came to Bemidji from Calumet shipyard for the purpose, and who received his engineering and boat building education at Port Huron yards.”

The $1,200, 200-passenger boat had plans for two sitting rooms that “will be nicely furnished for comfort of passengers,” a dance floor on the upper deck and a canopy top.

Another paddle-wheeled steamer built in 1898 by Carlson was the Ida. For 20 years, the Ida did triple duty on the lake -- hauling cargo, moving logs and providing rides for up to 200 passengers at a time.

Another name in early Lake Bemidji boats was Captain W. B. MacLachlan, who operated several boats over the years, including the North Star, which transported passengers between various resorts and beaches on the lake including Chatauqua Beach, Birchmont, Oakwood, Pine Beach, Lake Side, Highland Park, Lavinia and others.

MacLachlan also captained the Shadow, owned by Captain Sutton of Scarrot & Sutton. The Shadow, which was on the lake by 1900, could be chartered for meetings, picnics and parties for organizations. On May 24, 1900, The Bemidji Pioneer reported that “Bemidji Lodge No. 119 and I.O.O.F. (Independent Order of Odd Fellows) had chartered (the Shadow) for their first annual outing on Lake Bemidji… The first boatload of ‘Three-Linkers,’ their families and friends left the dock for a six-mile voyage to T. B. Walker’s ‘Rocky Point’ at the northern end of the lake.”

The party consisted of 32 people, but the boat had a 100-person capacity with seating for 50. The boat was powered by a woodburning engine, and during the crossing, sparks from the engine set fire to an umbrella being used by a woman in a rowboat behind the Shadow. The Bemidji Pioneer described the umbrella incident as “the only excitement” of the journey.

In 1901, a tragedy occurred on the Shadow when fireworks on board for a Syttende Mai celebration were accidentally ignited and several people were burned; four died, either from burns or by drowning.

The Shadow offered excursions around the lake every Sunday afternoon for 25 cents. Moonlight excursions were also offered, and the Old Settlers Organization, established in 1901, took a moonlight cruise on the Shadow on August 21, 1902.

In the spring of 1912, MacLachlan launched the City of Bemidji, which the Bemidji Daily Pioneer described as “one of the best equipped passenger boats on the northern lakes.” In June, Mrs. MacLachlan and Mrs. F. H. Lambert entertained over 50 guests on the boat. They decorated it in red, white and blue, and the party enjoyed a trip to the Warfield power dam, where “a dainty lunch was served” before the City of Bemidji returned to the Third Street dock. It might have been the kick-off for the 22-mile tours that many visitors took that summer for just 50 cents per person.

Many other big boats toured or worked on Lake Bemidji over the years, including Don Holmes’ Dixie Bell and his even more extravagant party boat, the Bemidji Belle, which launched in 1952 and 1953, respectively. Among the many guests of note on the Bemidji Belle were the Minnesota Vikings, who enjoyed chartering the boat while they were in Bemidji for spring training in the early 1960s.

Several years after the “Belles” were retired, a new Bemidji Belle was launched in 1987 but was retired after just two years.

Races on the lake

In addition to big boats on the lake, races on the lake have been held almost from Bemidji’s start. Canoe races as early as 1908 drew huge crowds of spectators. In 1915, an evening canoe race was held, starting at Warfield’s landing and ending at the city dock.

Also in 1915, a more unique event was held on the lake -- a tub race for boys under age 16, which covered a shorter distance -- from the Viking Boat House to the city dock. Racers supplied their own tubs and power -- no motors were allowed.

In 1940, a big event was launched on Lake Bemidji: the 10-day Aquatennial canoe race from Bemidji to Minneapolis. Competitors spent several days on the river with overnight stops at towns along the way. The caption on the back of a postcard from the early 1950s reads: “The Mando-Aquatennial Canoe Derby, co-sponsored by the Minnesota and Ontario Paper Co., is held in conjunction with the Minneapolis Aquatennial, the nation’s greatest summer festival. It is now the world’s greatest canoe racing event and attracts top-flight canoeists from all parts of the United States and Canada. Starting at Bemidji, Minnesota, the course extends 450 miles down the challenging, unpredictable and ever-changing Mississippi River to end at Minneapolis.”

The routes and stopping points varied over the years, with one-day distances ranging from 20 to 87 miles. The number of teams varied from 24 to 50, and prizes ranged from $1,200 to $13,000. In 1949, the event had its first female paddler. In 1950, the Bemidji team of Eric Hughes and Harold Westby took third place. The annual event ran for almost 25 years.

Of course, winter’s frozen ice opened up possibilities for skating, dogsled, jalopy and snowmobile races, but that’s another story for another season.